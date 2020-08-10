Maas, Lavrov May Discuss Belarus' Presidential Election at Upcoming Talks - Berlin

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov may discuss the Belarusian presidential election, in which incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko appears to secure over 80 percent of votes, at their upcoming talks, the German Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Christofer Burger, said on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov may discuss the Belarusian presidential election, in which incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko appears to secure over 80 percent of votes, at their upcoming talks, the German Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Christofer Burger, said on Monday.

"The foreign minister will go to Moscow and St. Petersburg tomorrow. He plans to hold talks with his counterpart, Sergey Lavrov. A wide range of issues will be on the agenda ... including pressing topics related to the foreign policy. I do not want to jump ahead, but if one looks at the thematic agenda, one could assume they will discuss Belarus," Burger said.

Germany is highly interested in arms control dialogue with Russia, the spokesman added.

"It is important for us to maintain dialogue with Moscow in this tough period ... There are some international issues [that we want to discuss]: the conflict in the east of Ukraine, the conflict in Libya, urgent issues related to the arms control we are especially interested in maintaining dialogue with Russia on the matter and we expect Russia to exert constructive influence on the world," Burger said.