UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maas, Lavrov May Discuss Belarus' Presidential Election At Upcoming Talks - Berlin

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 04:52 PM

Maas, Lavrov May Discuss Belarus' Presidential Election at Upcoming Talks - Berlin

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov may discuss the Belarusian presidential election, in which incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko appears to secure over 80 percent of votes, at their upcoming talks, the German Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Christofer Burger, said on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov may discuss the Belarusian presidential election, in which incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko appears to secure over 80 percent of votes, at their upcoming talks, the German Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Christofer Burger, said on Monday.

"The foreign minister will go to Moscow and St. Petersburg tomorrow. He plans to hold talks with his counterpart, Sergey Lavrov. A wide range of issues will be on the agenda ... including pressing topics related to the foreign policy. I do not want to jump ahead, but if one looks at the thematic agenda, one could assume they will discuss Belarus," Burger said.

Germany is highly interested in arms control dialogue with Russia, the spokesman added.

"It is important for us to maintain dialogue with Moscow in this tough period ... There are some international issues [that we want to discuss]: the conflict in the east of Ukraine, the conflict in Libya, urgent issues related to the arms control we are especially interested in maintaining dialogue with Russia on the matter and we expect Russia to exert constructive influence on the world," Burger said.

Related Topics

Election World Ukraine Moscow Russia German St. Petersburg Belarus Libya May

Recent Stories

Vivo Pakistan Launches Azaadi Sale in Collaboratio ..

15 minutes ago

Zenga and Falcao visit Dubai Sports World

19 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree-Law on establishing SG ..

26 minutes ago

Sharjah Government Legal Department head appointed

26 minutes ago

Russian Future Oryol Spacecraft for Lunar Missions ..

4 minutes ago

South Korea Registers 3 New Mutated Coronavirus St ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.