UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maas, Lavrov To Attend Finale Of German-Russian Scientific Partnership Year - German Envoy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 11:41 PM

Maas, Lavrov to Attend Finale of German-Russian Scientific Partnership Year - German Envoy

The German and Russian foreign ministers, Heiko Maas and Sergey Lavrov, are expected to participate in the final event of the Russian-German year of scientific and educational partnerships, due to be held in Berlin on September 15, 2020, the charge d'affaires at the German Embassy in Moscow told reporters on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) The German and Russian foreign ministers, Heiko Maas and Sergey Lavrov, are expected to participate in the final event of the Russian-German year of scientific and educational partnerships, due to be held in Berlin on September 15, 2020, the charge d'affaires at the German Embassy in Moscow told reporters on Monday.

According to Beate Grzeski, preliminary consent from both parties to attend the final event of the partnership was achieved. Andrei Bondarev, a representative of the Third European Department of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, also confirmed Lavrov's plans to attend.

"This event will be held in Berlin. I am sure that it will give new impetus for the further development of our scientific cooperation," Grzeski told reporters at a forum of Russian and German academics held in Moscow.

The charge d'affaires reported on the activities conducted during the scientific and educational partnership to date. According to Grzeski, more than 100 events have been held, 70 of which took place in Russia, and more than 4,000 participants have taken part.

"We, on the part of the Foreign Ministry, actively support this cooperation and similar active support is provided by the German Ministry of Science and Research," Grzeski stated.

The Russian-German year of scientific and educational partnerships was declared on December 6, 2018 by Lavrov and Maas. The program, which will run until 2020, is designed to facilitate the implementation of numerous joint projects in the fields of science and technology, as well as stimulate cooperation within universities, through programs such as student and academic exchanges.

Related Topics

Technology Moscow Russia German Student Berlin September December 2018 2020 Event From

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Prince ..

46 minutes ago

NMC participates in Saudi Media Forum

46 minutes ago

Death Toll in Heavy Rains in Southern India Rises ..

57 seconds ago

Water supply to be suspended from Pipri Pumping St ..

59 seconds ago

10-year imprisonment in tax fraud case

1 minute ago

White House Aide Says Phase One of US-China Trade ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.