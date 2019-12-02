Maas, Lavrov to Attend Finale of German-Russian Scientific Partnership Year - German Envoy

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) The German and Russian foreign ministers, Heiko Maas and Sergey Lavrov, are expected to participate in the final event of the Russian-German year of scientific and educational partnerships, due to be held in Berlin on September 15, 2020 , the charge d'affaires at the German Embassy in Moscow told reporters on Monday.

According to Beate Grzeski, preliminary consent from both parties to attend the final event of the partnership was achieved. Andrei Bondarev, a representative of the Third European Department of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, also confirmed Lavrov's plans to attend.

"This event will be held in Berlin. I am sure that it will give new impetus for the further development of our scientific cooperation," Grzeski told reporters at a forum of Russian and German academics held in Moscow.

The charge d'affaires reported on the activities conducted during the scientific and educational partnership to date. According to Grzeski, more than 100 events have been held, 70 of which took place in Russia, and more than 4,000 participants have taken part.

"We, on the part of the Foreign Ministry, actively support this cooperation and similar active support is provided by the German Ministry of Science and Research," Grzeski stated.

The Russian-German year of scientific and educational partnerships was declared on December 6, 2018 by Lavrov and Maas. The program, which will run until 2020, is designed to facilitate the implementation of numerous joint projects in the fields of science and technology, as well as stimulate cooperation within universities, through programs such as student and academic exchanges.