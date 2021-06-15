UrduPoint.com
Maas Not Ruling Out New US Sanctions On Nord Stream 2 - Reports

Tue 15th June 2021 | 12:46 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas is not ruling out possible new US sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline for carrying Russian gas to Europe, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

According to Maas, both Democrats and Republicans in the United States do not have quite a positive attitude to the pipeline project, but the negotiations ongoing in the past few weeks inspire optimism that a decision could be found in the coming months.

Maas expressed hope that the topic would not remain a source of conflict in the German-US cooperation.

