Maas Not Surprised by US Uncoordinated Decision to Pull Troops, Sees Relations as Tough

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Germany Foreign Minister Heiko Maas expressed the belief on Monday that it was not surprising that the United States had not coordinated with Berlin the decision to withdraw troops, qualifying the bilateral relations as "difficult."

"I would say it [US-German relations] is difficult ...

As we see that the decision has not been 100 percent coordinated in the US government, it is not surprising that it has not been coordinated with us, either" Maas said, as aired by the ZDF broadcaster.

Earlier in June, reports emerged in US media about President Donald Trump's alleged plan to withdraw 9,500 servicemen from Germany, of the almost 35,000 military currently staying there. German cabinet spokesman Steffen Seibert said that the county had not received any official notification from Washington.