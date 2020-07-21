UrduPoint.com
Maas Plans To Discuss With Raab What To Do With 'Russia's Influence In Europe'

Maas Plans to Discuss With Raab What to Do With 'Russia's Influence in Europe'

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas announced on Tuesday his intention to discuss Iran, relations with China, and "Russia's influence in Europe" with UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab at their upcoming talks.

"Wednesday's negotiations with Dominic Raab will focus on international mattes on which we cooperate closely with the United Kingdom, such as the European trio format on Iran, relations with China, and how we should deal with Russia's influence in Europe," Maas said before leaving for Greece, where he will travel ahead of the talks in the UK.

Germany qualifies the UK as an important international security partner, and the two countries "speak the same language on key strategic issues and values," Maas noted.

The German foreign minister added he was set to discuss the humanitarian situation in refugee camps during his meetings in Greece. Germany is ready to accept unaccompanied children from the Greek camps, and favors a reform of the entire asylum system of the European Union, Maas assured.

The foreign minister also praised the EU leaders' agreement on the long-term EU budget and the 750 billion Euros ($857 billion) COVID-19 recovery fund. Maas expressed the belief that the EU had thereby proven its ability to act "resolutely in solidarity." According to Maas, the newly agreed measures would help European citizens cope with the crisis.

