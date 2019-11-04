Maas, Pompeo to Discuss Ukraine, Syria, Iran, Afghanistan - German Foreign Ministry

German Foreign Minister and US State Secretary Mike Pompeo will discuss Thursday the situation in Ukraine, Syria, Iran and Afghanistan, German Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Adebahr said Monday

"Advances in the Minsk process, crises in Afghanistan, Ukraine, and of course, Syria and Iran, will be at the heart of the talks. We will exchange views on these issues," Adebahr said, adding that the parties are planning to discuss "specific solutions, for example, the Normandy Four summit" on settlement in Ukraine with the participation of Russian, German, French and Ukrainian leaders.

Ukrainian media reported earlier that a fresh summit to resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine might take place November 15.

The German foreign office later denied this information, saying that the date of the Normandy Four summit had not been specified yet. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Thursday that the summit was not even being discussed as the previous agreements between the leaders had to be implemented first.

The Normandy format unites France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine and aims at settling the conflict in eastern Ukraine, which has been ongoing since 2014. A range of top-level meetings, as well as talks between foreign ministers have been held since the establishment of the format in June 2014.