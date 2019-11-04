UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maas, Pompeo To Discuss Ukraine, Syria, Iran, Afghanistan - German Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 06:52 PM

Maas, Pompeo to Discuss Ukraine, Syria, Iran, Afghanistan - German Foreign Ministry

German Foreign Minister and US State Secretary Mike Pompeo will discuss Thursday the situation in Ukraine, Syria, Iran and Afghanistan, German Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Adebahr said Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) German Foreign Minister and US State Secretary Mike Pompeo will discuss Thursday the situation in Ukraine, Syria, Iran and Afghanistan, German Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Adebahr said Monday.

"Advances in the Minsk process, crises in Afghanistan, Ukraine, and of course, Syria and Iran, will be at the heart of the talks. We will exchange views on these issues," Adebahr said, adding that the parties are planning to discuss "specific solutions, for example, the Normandy Four summit" on settlement in Ukraine with the participation of Russian, German, French and Ukrainian leaders.

Ukrainian media reported earlier that a fresh summit to resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine might take place November 15.

The German foreign office later denied this information, saying that the date of the Normandy Four summit had not been specified yet. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Thursday that the summit was not even being discussed as the previous agreements between the leaders had to be implemented first.

The Normandy format unites France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine and aims at settling the conflict in eastern Ukraine, which has been ongoing since 2014. A range of top-level meetings, as well as talks between foreign ministers have been held since the establishment of the format in June 2014.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Foreign Office Syria Exchange Ukraine Iran Russia France German Germany Minsk June November Media Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

GCC to create $76 billion in cost savings from ren ..

10 minutes ago

Usman Thalassaemia Centre inaugurated in Vehari

3 minutes ago

Pesco notifies power shutdown programme

3 minutes ago

Teenager boy killed over enmity in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

ECI’s strategic partnership with KIZAD to benefi ..

25 minutes ago

Capacity of Newest IR-9 Centrifuge to Be 50 Higher ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.