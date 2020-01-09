UrduPoint.com
Maas Praises Trump's Statement On Iran As Contributing To Significant De-Escalation

US President Donald Trump's recent statement on Iran has contributed to a significant de-escalation of regional tensions, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thursday, adding that the European Union supports Trump's stand on the need to have dialogue on the nuclear deal

In his address, delivered on Wednesday, Trump mentioned the need to negotiate a new nuclear agreement with Iran, replacing the "remnants" of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"Anyway, the situation has de-escalated significantly over the past few hours, and this is related to the fact that the US president has really .

.. put forward an offer to discuss Iran's regional role and Iran's ballistic missile program. We need to do it, we, as the EU, have always mentioned this in the context of Iran. He [Trump] wants to discuss a nuclear agreement with Iran as well. I believe we have the same goals," Maas said, as aired by ZDF broadcaster.

The West aims at "preventing Iran from getting nuclear weapons," Maas added.

"We think this can be achieved through the JCPOA, we used to achieve this in the past, and we should discuss how this will develop in the future," Maas said.

