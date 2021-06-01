Maas Says Arms Deliveries to Ukraine Will Not Contribute to Donbas Crisis Settlement

Arms deliveries to Ukraine will not contribute to resolving the crisis in its south-east, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) Arms deliveries to Ukraine will not contribute to resolving the crisis in its south-east, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Germany to deliver weapons to his country in a recent interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

"Sine 2014, we have poured almost 2 billion Euros [$2.4 billion] in Ukraine's civilian sector. At the same time I am convinced that the [Donbas] conflict can only be settled politically. This should be clear to everyone, this remains the basic principle of our involvement. This will remain unchanged. Arms deliveries would not help," Maas told reporters ahead of a meeting with his counterparts from NATO member states.