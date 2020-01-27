(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday that a consular team from the country's embassy in Beijing would travel to China's Wuhan later in the day to assist German nationals amid the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.

The new form of viral coronavirus was first reported in China's Wuhan in December.

According to the latest data from China's National Health Commission, 80 people have died and and over 2,700 cases have been confirmed in China. Wuhan has been placed on quarantine.

"A special consular team of [Germany's] mission in Beijing will arrive in Wuhan tonight in order to support the Germans on the ground," Maas said at a press conference.

He added that he estimated that the number of Germans in the city were in the "double digits."

Additionally, Maas said that Berlin would do everything possible to assist the German nationals in Wuhan, which included possible evacuation.