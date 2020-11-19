Maas Says EU Leaders Could Discuss in December Potential Sanctions on Ankara Over EastMed

UrduPoint.com
BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Thursday that EU leaders might discuss potential sanctions against Ankara over exploration for hydrocarbons in the disputed area of the Eastern Mediterranean Sea at the summit in December.

"There are new provocations every time, unfortunately, so this is up to Turkey. Unless there are some positive signals from Turkey by December, if the provocations, such as [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan's visit to Northern Cyprus, continue, there will be a difficult discussion [at the summit of EU leaders in December]," Maas said ahead of the meeting of foreign ministers.

