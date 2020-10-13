Maas Says Moscow Refuses to Consider Facts Related to Navalny Incident

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Russia has not yet explained what in fact happened to opposition figure Alexey Navalny, the country is reluctant to take note of facts related to the incident, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told RIA Novosti in an interview.

Five laboratories have "independently" confirmed that chemical weapons were used against Navalny, which substantiates Berlin's request for Moscow to provide clarifications, the minister noted.

"This has not happened yet, they just do not take note of facts," Maas said.