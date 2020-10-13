UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maas Says Moscow Refuses To Consider Facts Related To Navalny Incident

Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 11:30 AM

Maas Says Moscow Refuses to Consider Facts Related to Navalny Incident

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Russia has not yet explained what in fact happened to opposition figure Alexey Navalny, the country is reluctant to take note of facts related to the incident, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told RIA Novosti in an interview.

Five laboratories have "independently" confirmed that chemical weapons were used against Navalny, which substantiates Berlin's request for Moscow to provide clarifications, the minister noted.

"This has not happened yet, they just do not take note of facts," Maas said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia German Berlin Opposition

Recent Stories

OPPO Pakistan Launches the Sleekest OPPO F17 Pro i ..

7 minutes ago

Motorway gang-rape case: Prime suspect Abid Ali pr ..

8 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 13, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

ERC inaugurates ‘Sheikha Fatima Motherhood and C ..

12 hours ago

India maintains momentum in relations with Gulf

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.