Maas Says Necessary to Continue Dialogue With Russia Despite EU Sanctions

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) The European Union needs to continue dialogue with Moscow despite the bloc's decision to impose fresh sanctions against Russia over the case of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday.

"We have decided to sanction further individuals in #Russia who are responsible for the conviction of Alexei #Navalny. We will not stand idly by but draw consequences. Because it is necessary ... It is as necessary to continue a dialogue w/ #Russia," Maas said, as quoted by the German Foreign Ministry on Twitter.

The German top diplomat added that the EU-Russia cooperation is vital to working on solutions for Syria and Libya.

"Also willingness for dialogue re #COVID19 & #climate. However, we cannot just remain silent in the face of cases like #Navalny," Maas added.

Earlier in the day, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the bloc agreed to expand sanctions against Moscow over the Navalny case during the meeting of EU foreign ministers. The Russian Foreign Ministry called the EU decision "disappointing" and accused the union of interfering in the country's internal affairs.

Last month, Navalny returned to Moscow from Germany, where he was treated for alleged poisoning, and was arrested upon arrival in Sheremetyevo International Airport. Shortly after, a Moscow court rescinded Navalny's suspended sentence in the 2014 Yves Rocher fraud case over multiple probation breaches and replaced it with a 3.5-year prison term. Navalny will spend a little over 2.5 years in the penal colony as the time already spent under house arrest will be counted as time served.