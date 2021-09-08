UrduPoint.com

Maas Says No Specific Timeframe For Restoration Of German Diplomatic Mission In Kabul

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 10:40 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) There is no timeframe for the restoration of the German diplomatic mission in Kabul, it is being discussed with international partners, and the main issue is diplomatic recognition of the Taliban radical movement (banned in Russia as a terrorist group), German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said.

"I cannot say when a specific date will come [for establishing diplomatic relations]. I can only say that we have been negotiating with the Taliban so far. If we did not do this, it would not be possible to take out German citizens, Afghan employees and representatives of other vulnerable groups," Maas said after a virtual ministerial meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

He noted that Germany was discussing with international partners the issue of diplomatic representation in Afghanistan.

"We do not think it is right for everyone to do what they want. This is one of the reasons why we held a meeting today. We want international coordination, we do not want the Taliban to push their heads against us," the minister added.

Maas stressed that Germany expected to continue to take people out of Afghanistan, since German citizens and former local employees of German agencies and organizations from among citizens remained there, so negotiations with the Taliban will be conducted "regardless of diplomatic recognition."

"There will be no talk about this, at the moment I do not see it. At present, we are talking about the possibility of evacuating people from Afghanistan," Maas said.

