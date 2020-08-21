Maas Says OSCE, Russia Could Contribute to Belarusian Crisis Settlement

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), jointly with Russia, could promote the Belarusian crisis settlement, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Friday, stressing that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko should indicate readiness for dialogue with the opposition

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), jointly with Russia, could promote the Belarusian crisis settlement, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Friday, stressing that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko should indicate readiness for dialogue with the opposition.

Maas expressed the belief, at a press conference, that the Belarusian presidential campaign and election were not in compliance with the "principles of free elections" and recalled that the European Union was working on sanctions against the Belarusian authorities.

He stressed that the sanctions "against those responsible for manipulations during the vote and for violence against peaceful protesters" would be a "clear signal that crisis can be resolved only through dialogue with the civic society."

"The EU believes that the OSCE, with Russia's participation, can make a contribution and should find a solution for Belarus. We support this ... Lukashenko should bow to the reality and indicate readiness for a compromise, at least show readiness for dialogue," Maas said.