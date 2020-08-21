UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maas Says OSCE, Russia Could Contribute To Belarusian Crisis Settlement

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 03:22 PM

Maas Says OSCE, Russia Could Contribute to Belarusian Crisis Settlement

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), jointly with Russia, could promote the Belarusian crisis settlement, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Friday, stressing that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko should indicate readiness for dialogue with the opposition

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), jointly with Russia, could promote the Belarusian crisis settlement, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Friday, stressing that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko should indicate readiness for dialogue with the opposition.

Maas expressed the belief, at a press conference, that the Belarusian presidential campaign and election were not in compliance with the "principles of free elections" and recalled that the European Union was working on sanctions against the Belarusian authorities.

He stressed that the sanctions "against those responsible for manipulations during the vote and for violence against peaceful protesters" would be a "clear signal that crisis can be resolved only through dialogue with the civic society."

"The EU believes that the OSCE, with Russia's participation, can make a contribution and should find a solution for Belarus. We support this ... Lukashenko should bow to the reality and indicate readiness for a compromise, at least show readiness for dialogue," Maas said.

Related Topics

Election Russia Europe Vote German European Union Belarus Opposition

Recent Stories

Biden officially accepts Democratic nomination for ..

2 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia dismisses official over graft charges ..

2 minutes ago

South Korea Has No Plans Yet to Purchase Foreign C ..

2 minutes ago

Germany to increase debt to tackle virus

6 minutes ago

Area of Central California Wildfire Reaches Some 2 ..

6 minutes ago

Feisty Springbok De Klerk spurred on by being told ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.