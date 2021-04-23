UrduPoint.com
Maas Sees No Reason For Germany Not To Use Sputnik V Vaccine Once It Is Approved By EU

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 01:40 PM

Maas Sees No Reason for Germany Not to Use Sputnik V Vaccine Once It Is Approved by EU

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) The German government see no obstacles for supply and use of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 once it is approved by the EU regulator, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Friday.

"With regards to Sputnik V, we have always said that if the EU approves the vaccine then we do not see any reason not to use it. But it should be approved and the EU should have an opportunity to inspect production sites and obtain data that are necessary for a conclusion on the vaccine," Maas said at a briefing during his visit to Serbia.

