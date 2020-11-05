Maas Self-Isolates After Contact With Coronavirus-Positive Person for 2nd Time This Fall

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas went into self-isolation for the second time this fall, after being in contact with a member of a foreign delegation who had tested positive for COVID-19, the ministry's spokesman said on Wednesday.

"A member of a foreign delegation was diagnosed with COVID-19 after a Monday meeting with Foreign Minister Maas and Minister of State [for Europe Michael] Roth. The Foreign Ministry was informed about this today. Minister Maas, State Minister Roth and other employees went into self-isolation.

Minister Maas will stay at his home in Brandenburg," the spokesman told reporters.

The diplomat added that the first PCR test for COVID-19 taken by Maas came back negative.

The German Foreign Ministry did not specify which delegation was in question, however, reports about the diplomats' self-isolation appeared soon after a meeting with Bulgarian Deputy Foreign Minister Petko Doykov, who tested positive for coronavirus.

Maas has previously gone into self-isolation at the end of September after his security officer was diagnosed with COVID-19.