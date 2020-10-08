(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Those opposing the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline use the incident with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny for drawing attention to the project, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thursday, commenting on the rejection of the idea to slap Nord Stream 2 with sanctions.

Speaking at the GLOBSEC forum in Bratislava, Maas noted that the opponents of the Nord Stream 2 use the Navalny case for "emphasizing the situation and drawing attention to the project." Germany believes that the alleged use of "a nerve agent of the Novichok group" in violation of international accords should trigger international reaction and have "European consequences", not only some consequences for the German-Russian ties, the foreign minister went on to say.

"This is not a German-Russian project, it should be considered in the international context. We need consensus of our international partners, we are currently working on it," Maas said, commenting on Washington's claims that the Nord Stream 2 could increase Germany's energy dependence from Russia.

According to Maas, the idea to slap Nord Stream 2 with sanctions after the incident with Navalny was not supported because Berlin is "against making this incident a bilateral German-Russian issue."