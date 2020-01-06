UrduPoint.com
Maas To Come To Moscow On January 11 As Part Of Merkel's Delegation - German Cabinet

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will pay a visit to Moscow on Saturday as part of Chancellor Angela Merkel's delegation, the German cabinet's spokesman said

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will pay a visit to Moscow on Saturday as part of Chancellor Angela Merkel's delegation, the German cabinet's spokesman said.

The Kremlin announced earlier on Monday that Merkel would pay a visit to Russia at President Vladimir Putin's invitation to discuss a wide range of international matters.

"On Saturday, January 11, the chancellor will pay a short working visit to Moscow. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will take part in this visit. She [Merkel] will hold talks with President Putin in the Kremlin on pressing international matters: ... Syria, Libya, Iraq, Iran, Ukraine, and bilateral issues," Steffen Seibert said at a briefing, adding that a press conference would be held.

