Maas to Meet With Israeli Defense, Foreign Ministers, Palestinian Prime Minister Thursday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will fly to Israel and Palestine on Thursday to hold meetings with Israeli foreign and defense ministers, as well as with the Palestinian prime minister, the German Foreign Ministry said.

"Foreign Minister Maas will travel to Israel and the Palestinian territories tomorrow.

He will meet the Israeli Foreign and Defence Ministers, among others. Talks with the Israeli President are also scheduled. In Ramallah he will meet the Palestinian Prime Minister. The political talks will focus on the current escalation in the middle East and the international efforts to end the violence. The Foreign Minister will return to Germany the same day," the statement says.