Maas, Visegrad Group Ministers to Meet Via Video Conference Due to COVID-19 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and his Visegrad Group counterparts have canceled their meeting in Prague slated for March 13 due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak and will hold a video conference instead, Germany's dpa news agency reported on Thursday, citing the Czech Foreign Ministry.

The talks will reportedly center around Germany's upcoming presidency in the Council of the EU, migration issues and post-Brexit trade talks with the UK.

The COVID-19 outbreak is currently ramping up across Europe. Germany is among the worst-hit countries in the EU, with over 2,000 coronavirus cases and five deaths. All Visegrad Group nations - the Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia and Hungary - also have confirmed COVID-19 cases.