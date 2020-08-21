UrduPoint.com
Maas, Zelenskyy To Discuss Normandy Format In Kiev On Monday - Berlin

Maas, Zelenskyy to Discuss Normandy Format in Kiev on Monday - Berlin

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will visit Kiev and discuss Normandy format with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on August 24, the press service of the ministry said Friday

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will visit Kiev and discuss Normandy format with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on August 24, the press service of the ministry said Friday.

Upon arrival, Maas will meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.

Then foreign minister Maas will hold political talks with Ukrainian president Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal," the ministry said.

The talks will concern the future work in Normandy Four format and reforms in Ukraine.

Maas will return to Germany on the same day.

