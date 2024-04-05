Open Menu

Mac Allister's Rocket Fires Liverpool Back To The Top

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2024 | 08:30 AM

Mac Allister's rocket fires Liverpool back to the top

Liverpool, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Alexis Mac Allister fired Liverpool back to the top of the Premier League as the Argentine's superb strike inspired a tense 3-1 win against lowly Sheffield United on Thursday.

Jurgen Klopp's side were growing anxious after Darwin Nunez's early opener was cancelled out by Conor Bradley's own goal in the second half.

But Mac Allister eased the nerves around Anfield with a brilliant finish from the edge of the area and Cody Gakpo sealed the points in the closing moments.

On a potentially pivotal evening in the title race, Liverpool moved two points clear of second placed Arsenal with eight games left for each of the three teams involved in a gripping battle for supremacy.

Arsenal's 2-0 win against Luton had knocked Liverpool out of pole position on Wednesday, with third-placed Manchester City's 4-1 rout of Aston Villa keeping them in the hunt.

But Liverpool, unbeaten in their last 28 home league matches, are now a step closer to being crowned English champions for a record-equalling 20th time and first since 2020.

"Our general game until I think we made the changes was not great. That's what we have to admit," Klopp said.

"It's tricky, they had such a low block, but you have to do better.

"That's how it is. You have to change games from the bench when needed and so I'm really happy with that."

Klopp's treble chasers have already won the League Cup and face Atalanta in the Europa League quarter-finals as they eye a memorable farewell for the German in his last season.

However, they will have to improve on this erratic display to hold off Arsenal and champions City, who are three points adrift of Liverpool.

Liverpool head to Manchester United in the league on Sunday for a crucial clash with their bitter rivals.

The Reds had to come from behind to beat Brighton last weekend, but Klopp insisted he was feeling "calm" as the title race approaches a dramatic climax.

Even so, his heart must have been beating a little faster than usual when United almost snatched a shock lead.

Jack Robinson's long throw reached the unmarked James McAtee in the area and on-loan Manchester City youngster's volley forced a reflex save from Caoimhin Kelleher.

From the resulting corner, Ben Brereton Diaz almost tapped in at the far post as the Liverpool defence stood statuesque.

- Klopp relief -

United keeper Ivo Grbic handed Liverpool the lead in farcical fashion after 17 minutes.

Needlessly taking far too long to clear on the edge of his area, Grbic was charged down by Nunez, the ball hitting the Uruguay striker on the backside as it rolled into the empty net.

Joe Gomez, Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Luis Diaz all went close from long-range as Liverpool threatened to deliver the knockout blow.

But as torrential rain lashed down on Anfield, the floodgates refused to open as Liverpool's territorial dominance failed to yield a second goal before half-time.

Bottom of the table United have won just three times during a dismal league campaign that looks certain to end with relegation.

Yet they rocked Anfield to its foundations in the 58th minute.

Gustavo Hamer's superb pass picked out McAtee on the right flank and he cleverly cut back inside before whipping a cross into the area.

Hamer had carried on his burst forward and his close-range header beat Kelleher via a decisive deflection off Bradley's foot.

Klopp responded by surprisingly hauling off Salah as Harvey Elliott came on for the Egypt forward, whose glum face and limp handshake with his manager betrayed his disappointment at the move.

But Klopp's angst was finally soothed in the 76th minute when Robertson's cross was only cleared to the edge of the area, where Mac Allister lashed a blistering strike into the top corner.

Related Topics

Egypt Threatened German Darwin Liverpool Sheffield Brighton Luton Lead Cody Uruguay Manchester United Sunday 2020 Post All From Top Race Manchester City Arsenal Premier League

Recent Stories

UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational refor ..

UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars

12 hours ago
 Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Repo ..

Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE

12 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran

Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran

12 hours ago
 Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tun ..

Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake

12 hours ago
 Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about univ ..

Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about universities financial crises

12 hours ago
 IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease a ..

IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease analysis

12 hours ago
Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for ..

Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for Trader Friendly Scheme: FBR

12 hours ago
 Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underg ..

Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underground water

12 hours ago
 Shaheed Zulfiqa Ali Bhutto laid foundation democra ..

Shaheed Zulfiqa Ali Bhutto laid foundation democracy: Balochistan CM

12 hours ago
 Provision of quality agri inputs to farmers being ..

Provision of quality agri inputs to farmers being ensured: Syed Ashiq Kirmani

12 hours ago
 Minister urges politicians to prioritise national ..

Minister urges politicians to prioritise national interests over conspiracy poli ..

12 hours ago
 ZAB’s 45th death anniversary observed

ZAB’s 45th death anniversary observed

12 hours ago

More Stories From World