Mac Computers Could Ride AI Wave Or Be Left Behind
Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2024 | 09:10 AM
San Francisco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Forty years after igniting a PC revolution, Apple's Mac is stronger than ever and could reach new glory due to AI computing -- or be left behind.
Apple launched the Macintosh in 1984 with a history-making television ad pitching the machine as an anti-establishment blow against a dystopian future.
The computer, referred to simply as a Mac, won fans with user-friendly features such as a graphical interface, clickable icons, and a mouse.
"The influence of the Mac is massive," Futurum Group research director Olivier Blanchard told AFP.
"Every laptop and every PC (personal computer) has tried to emulate the Mac and its success.
"
Macs became the preferred choice for Apple fans along with artists, film makers and other creative professionals.
Windows-powered computers, however, dominated business workplaces with lower cost machines that synced with ubiquitous productivity tools like data-bases or spreadsheets made by microsoft and others.
More recently, Apple has been making inroads in business, getting help from iPhone lovers using their smartphones for work and Macs becoming more compatible with programs used on the job.
The Mac's market has expanded to "basically everyone," Dag Spicer, senior curator at the Silicon Valley Computer History Museum, told AFP at an exhibit to mark its anniversary.
Recent Stories
Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on new journey of life
Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Series whitewash against New Zealan ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024
Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win exciting prizes!
PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections
Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London
Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources
Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources
America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity
More Stories From World
-
Dozens arrested in Ecuador after hospital assault6 minutes ago
-
DeSantis ends election campaign, backs Trump7 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga leading scorers7 minutes ago
-
Strike on busy market kills dozens in Russian-held Donetsk7 minutes ago
-
Rampant Girona keep Liga lead, Madrid and Barca triumph16 minutes ago
-
American Nick Dunlap becomes first amateur since 1991 to win PGA Tour event17 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results17 minutes ago
-
Trump closes in on Republican presidential nomination in New Hampshire17 minutes ago
-
American Dunlap becomes first amateur since 1991 to win PGA Tour event37 minutes ago
-
French gloom clouds Paris Olympics, six months from start37 minutes ago
-
Marseille, holders Toulouse out of French Cup after shoot-outs1 hour ago
-
Torres treble fires Barca to vital win at Betis7 hours ago