Macao hosts multiple events to attract more tourists

MACAO, Nov. 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) will host a variety of sports, culture and food events in November and December, aiming to attract more tourists as the epidemic situation in the SAR becomes stable.

The events include the 68th Macao Grand Prix motorsport road race for automobiles and motorcycles to be held later this month, a 17-day food festival spanning from late November to early December, an annual light show and drone performances.

The Macao Government Tourism Office said the series of events are aimed at enriching travel experiences and attracting more tourists to boost local economy.

From late September to early October, Macao was hit by a new round of COVID-19 epidemic. The neighboring Zhuhai city in the mainland required those entering Zhuhai via its land border with Macao to be quarantined for 14 days, effective until late October, significantly reducing the number of tourists visiting Macao.

Since last year, months after COVID-19 hit, Macao has promoted itself as a safe place for tourists from the Chinese mainland. For most of the time, the city reports no cases thanks to its strict epidemic prevention efforts.