Macao issues No. 8 signal for tropical storm Lionrock

China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) will remain in a "state of immediate prevention" before the passing of tropical storm Lionrock, the SAR government said on Saturday

MACAO, Oct. 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) will remain in a "state of immediate prevention" before the passing of tropical storm Lionrock, the SAR government said on Saturday.

The Macao Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau hoisted Signal No. 8, the third-highest level, at 6:00 a.m. local time and issued a blue storm surge warning.

It said that tropical storm Lionrock is located about 470 km southwest of Macao at 12:00 a.

m., generally approaching the Beibu Gulf.

Since the combined effect of Lionrock and the northeast monsoon is more significant than expected, gale winds will occasionally affect Macao on Saturday, and there will be frequent heavy showers and thunderstorms, said the bureau.

Macao has been under the "state of immediate prevention" recently due to reported COVID-19 cases. Schools have been closed since late September. From Tuesday to Thursday, civil servants were suspended from work.