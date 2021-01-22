Macao reports new imported COVID-19 case

One new imported COVID-19 case was reported in Macao on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the special administrative region to 47, according to the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center of Macao

MACAO (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :One new imported COVID-19 case was reported in Macao on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the special administrative region to 47, according to the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center of Macao.

The new case was a 43-year-old female Macao resident who departed from Dubai on Jan. 19 and arrived in Japan on Jan. 20 via Singapore, the center said.

The woman tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday night after arriving in Macao boarding a flight from Tokyo, showing no symptoms yet, according to the center.

The woman has been sent to hospital for treatment. A total of eight close contacts had been brought under medical observation at a public health center in Coloane.

Prior to this, no locally transmitted cases had been reported in Macao for nearly 10 months and no imported cases had been reported for nearly seven months.