UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macao Reports New Imported COVID-19 Case

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 01:39 PM

Macao reports new imported COVID-19 case

One new imported COVID-19 case was reported in Macao on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the special administrative region to 47, according to the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center of Macao

MACAO (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :One new imported COVID-19 case was reported in Macao on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the special administrative region to 47, according to the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center of Macao.

The new case was a 43-year-old female Macao resident who departed from Dubai on Jan. 19 and arrived in Japan on Jan. 20 via Singapore, the center said.

The woman tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday night after arriving in Macao boarding a flight from Tokyo, showing no symptoms yet, according to the center.

The woman has been sent to hospital for treatment. A total of eight close contacts had been brought under medical observation at a public health center in Coloane.

Prior to this, no locally transmitted cases had been reported in Macao for nearly 10 months and no imported cases had been reported for nearly seven months.

Related Topics

Dubai Tokyo Singapore Japan Women From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Beijing reports three new locally transmitted COVI ..

1 minute ago

Murashko, Szijjarto Discussed Russia's Sputnik V V ..

1 minute ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Algerian President on succ ..

10 minutes ago

Chinese mainland reports 94 new locally transmitte ..

1 minute ago

Shanghai reports 6 new locally transmitted COVID-1 ..

12 minutes ago

Shanghai gold futures open higher

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.