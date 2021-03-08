Macao SAR to hold Legislative Assembly election in September

(@FahadShabbir)

MACAO (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :The Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) is set to hold the Legislative Assembly election on Sept. 12 this year, according to an executive order published Monday at the Macao SAR Gazette.

A separate executive order, also published on Monday, set the spending cap for each campaigning team for the election at 3,549,622 patacas.

In line with the Macao SAR Basic Law, Macao's Legislative Assembly is composed of 33 seats, including 14 directly-elected seats, 12 indirectly-elected seats and seven others appointed by the SAR chief executive. (1 U.S. Dollar equals 8 patacas)