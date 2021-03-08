UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macao SAR To Hold Legislative Assembly Election In September

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 12:48 PM

Macao SAR to hold Legislative Assembly election in September

The Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) is set to hold the Legislative Assembly election on Sept. 12 this year, according to an executive order published Monday at the Macao SAR Gazett

MACAO (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :The Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) is set to hold the Legislative Assembly election on Sept. 12 this year, according to an executive order published Monday at the Macao SAR Gazette.

A separate executive order, also published on Monday, set the spending cap for each campaigning team for the election at 3,549,622 patacas.

In line with the Macao SAR Basic Law, Macao's Legislative Assembly is composed of 33 seats, including 14 directly-elected seats, 12 indirectly-elected seats and seven others appointed by the SAR chief executive. (1 U.S. Dollar equals 8 patacas)

Related Topics

Election Assembly Dollar Saudi Arabia Riyals

Recent Stories

Seoul Urges Pyongyang to Have 'Wise' Reaction to U ..

55 seconds ago

4500 kites,100 string rolls recovered in kasur

57 seconds ago

CCF directs expediting of plantations under 10 BTA ..

2 minutes ago

Mongolia reports highest daily COVID-19 infections ..

2 minutes ago

UN Women says UAE’s recent legislations offer wo ..

20 minutes ago

Tarbaila dam water remains 14 feet above dead leve ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.