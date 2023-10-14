Open Menu

Macao's Tourist Price Index Up 22.22 Pct In Q3

Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Macao's tourist price index up 22.22 pct in Q3

MACAO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) The Tourist Price Index (TPI) of Macao for the third quarter of 2023 increased 22.22 percent year-on-year to 141.16, the special administrative region's (SAR) statistics service said on Friday.

The latest report from the Statistics and Census Service showed that the quarterly increase was mainly attributable to higher hotel room rates, rising charges for restaurant services and dearer prices of jewelery.

The price index of accommodation soared 180.

00 percent year-on-year. Price indices of entertainment and cultural activities, and clothing and footwear increased 17.01 percent and 4.90 percent, respectively.

In comparison with the previous quarter, TPI for the third quarter of 2023 went up by 2.86 percent. Higher hotel room rates pushed up the price index of accommodation by 14.87 percent quarter-to-quarter.

The index of clothing and footwear decreased 5.43 percent on account of seasonal sale of summer clothing.

Related Topics

Hotel Sale Price Saudi Arabia Riyals From

Recent Stories

ICC World Cup 2023: India, Pakistan all set to loc ..

ICC World Cup 2023: India, Pakistan all set to lock horns today

52 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 October 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 October 2023

3 hours ago
 International Council on Archives Congress Abu Dha ..

International Council on Archives Congress Abu Dhabi concludes

12 hours ago
 Kalba to host 3rd edition of Wadi Al Helo Trail Ru ..

Kalba to host 3rd edition of Wadi Al Helo Trail Run

12 hours ago
 Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa confirms importance ..

Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa confirms importance of knowledge in anticipating ..

12 hours ago
Handicrafts play vital role for economy developmen ..

Handicrafts play vital role for economy development: Mushaal Malik

12 hours ago
 At UN, Pakistan calls Israel's fierce actions agai ..

At UN, Pakistan calls Israel's fierce actions against Palestinians in Gaza 'war ..

12 hours ago
 JUI-F takes out rally against Israeli occupation i ..

JUI-F takes out rally against Israeli occupation in Palestine

12 hours ago
 Russia to build nuclear power plant in Burkina Fas ..

Russia to build nuclear power plant in Burkina Faso

12 hours ago
 Rasheed for skill development, financial disciplin ..

Rasheed for skill development, financial discipline to bring prosperity for Balu ..

12 hours ago
 New Zealand beats Bangladesh by 8 wickets in World ..

New Zealand beats Bangladesh by 8 wickets in World Cup

12 hours ago

More Stories From World