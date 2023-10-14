Open Menu

Macao's Tourist Price Index Up 22.22 Pct In Q3

Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Macao's tourist price index up 22.22 pct in Q3

MACAO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) The Tourist Price Index (TPI) of Macao for the third quarter of 2023 increased 22.22 percent year-on-year to 141.16, the special administrative region's (SAR) statistics service said on Friday.

The latest report from the Statistics and Census Service showed that the quarterly increase was mainly attributable to higher hotel room rates, rising charges for restaurant services and dearer prices of jewelery.

The price index of accommodation soared 180.

00 percent year-on-year. Price indices of entertainment and cultural activities, and clothing and footwear increased 17.01 percent and 4.90 percent, respectively.

In comparison with the previous quarter, TPI for the third quarter of 2023 went up by 2.86 percent. Higher hotel room rates pushed up the price index of accommodation by 14.87 percent quarter-to-quarter.

The index of clothing and footwear decreased 5.43 percent on account of seasonal sale of summer clothing.

