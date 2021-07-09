Macau bans 21 'disloyal' candidates from election

Election chiefs in Macau on Friday disqualified 21 candidates from an upcoming legislative election citing "disloyalty", dealing another blow to democratic freedoms in the Chinese gambling hub

Fourteen members of its 33-seat legislative assembly are chosen by the public, the others being indirectly elected from professional sectors and appointed by the city's chief executive. In 2017, the pro-democracy camp got four seats.

Tong Hio Fong, president of the Electoral Affairs Committee (EAC) in the former Portuguese enclave, said there was evidence that 21 candidates for the September 12 election did not meet the allegiance requirements.

"According to the electoral law, they are not qualified to be elected," Tong told media.

He refused to reveal why the 21 -- from six different parties, and most running on a pro-democracy platform -- were deemed disloyal, but said the committee had made its "analysis and judgement" based on information provided by the city's security bureau.

The disqualified candidates included veteran pro-democracy activists, sitting lawmakers and former lawmakers in the city of about 600,000 people.

Tong added that the parties could change candidates or appeal the decisions.

Pro-democracy group New Macau Progressive (NMP) confirmed on Facebook that five of its candidates were disqualified, including its president, Sulu Sou.

"The New Macau Association has immediately requested the complete resolution to be handed to us," the group said in a statement.