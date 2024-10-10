Open Menu

Machac Knocks World Number 2 Alcaraz Out Of Shanghai Masters

Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Shanghai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) World number two Carlos Alcaraz was knocked out of the Shanghai Masters in straight sets by 33rd-ranked Tomas Machac, losing 7-6 (7/5), 7-5 on Thursday.

The Czech edged out the four-time Grand Slam champion in a closely fought first-set tiebreak after neither player was able to break their opponent's serve.

Spain's Alcaraz appeared to be struggling at the beginning of the second set but broke in the sixth game to level.

However, Machac powered back and broke Alcaraz again in the 11th game to claim the shock victory.

"Against him, I have no other options, I have to play this well to beat him," 23-year-old Machac said.

He will now face world number one Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals.

