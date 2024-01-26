Machu Picchu Protesters Block Tourist Train Tracks
Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2024 | 04:10 PM
Machu Picchu, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Visitors to Peru's iconic Machu Picchu site were met Thursday by protesters angry with the government for privatizing ticket sales at the Inca citadel.
Tour operators and residents closed shops in protest and blocked the tracks of a tourist train, compelling those on board to walk the remaining three kilometers (1.9 miles) to the entrance.
"We are against the systematic privatization of Machu Picchu. The people are not in agreement; this (ticketing) company was contracted illegally," community representative Darwin Baca told AFP.
As evening fell, police used tear gas to disperse a group of protesters blocking the railway line, according to an AFP reporter at the scene. Authorities have not reported any arrests.
Tourists saw their itineraries disrupted by the protest, but the Ministry of Culture said on social media that visits to Machu Picchu took place "with complete normality."
A local collective claims the company granted the contract for ticket sales, Joinnus, will make as much as $3.2 million per year in commissions.
"There is no privatization.
We have to ensure absolute control of all the people who enter our citadel" because of the effects of heavy tourist traffic on the site, said Ana Pena, an advisor to the Ministry of Culture, at a news conference.
"There is a risk that Machu Picchu will be removed from the UNESCO World Heritage list," she added.
Last September, Peru temporarily closed three sectors of Machu Picchu due to the impact of the heavy volume of visitors at the site.
Machu Picchu, 130 kilometers from the city of Cusco, was built in the 15th century at an altitude of 2,500 meters (8,200 feet) on orders from the Inca ruler Pachacutec.
It is considered a marvel of architecture and engineering and was declared a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1983.
Tourism is key to Peru's economy, with the country attracting about 4.5 million visitors prior to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.
The number of daily access tickets to the citadel was increased to 4,500 per day starting this month, from an earlier maximum of 3,800.
cm/vel/mlr/lb/smw
Recent Stories
US voices concerns over freedom of press, expression in Pakistan ahead of polls
ECP decides to make SMS service 8300 free of charge from Monday next
Chaudhary Parvez Elahi gets SC order to contest upcoming elections
Int’l Customs Day being observed today
All political parties enjoy level playing field, says PM Kakar
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024
US stocks rise on strong growth data
Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches AJK-wide Orphan Sponsorship Pro ..
Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meeting on minority rights
Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane crash
Football: Asian Cup last-16 fixtures
More Stories From World
-
China firmly opposes double standards on counter-terrorism: Wang Wenbin19 minutes ago
-
US halts new natural gas export facilities, citing climate crisis29 minutes ago
-
Britain's King Charles III admitted to hospital for prostate surgery39 minutes ago
-
China, North Korea vice foreign ministers meet in Pyongyang49 minutes ago
-
Machu Picchu protesters disrupt tourism over ticket sales49 minutes ago
-
Sinner ends Djokovic Grand Slam history bid at Australian Open1 hour ago
-
India has no right to hold its Republic Day celebration in disputed Kashmir's territory; Dr. Fai1 hour ago
-
Alabama carries out first US execution using nitrogen gas2 hours ago
-
Venezuela to Guyana: reject outside interference in border row2 hours ago
-
Colombia seeks international aid to combat forest fires edging in on homes2 hours ago
-
NASA helicopter's mission ends after three years on Mars2 hours ago
-
Quality control at heart of latest Boeing crisis2 hours ago