Macron Accepts Putin's Invitation To Attend 75th WWII Victory Anniversary In Moscow

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 10:00 PM

Macron Accepts Putin's Invitation to Attend 75th WWII Victory Anniversary in Moscow

BARNAUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2019) French President Emmanuel Macron said he would visit Russia next year to attend commemorative events to mark the 75th anniversary of World War II victory in the Russian capital.

Putin invited Macron to attend the celebrations at a meeting at the G20 summit in Osaka, which ended on Saturday.

"Yes, I will be there. Mr Putin invited me and I will come ... The celebration of this date is important to France because we know that we owe Russia and those who resisted," Macron said in a video aired by the Russian Channel One.

Putin also conveyed a similar invitation to US President Donald Trump

