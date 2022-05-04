Macron Advocates Negotiated Solution to Ukraine Conflict in Talks With Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron assured President Vladimir Putin of Russia on Tuesday of his commitment to advance a negotiated peace process in Ukraine.

"He noted his continued commitment to work on conditions for a negotiated solution to guarantee peace and full respect for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the French presidency said after their phone call.

Macron also renewed his demand for a ceasefire in Ukraine and urged Russia to live up to its commitments as a permanent member of the UN Security Council.