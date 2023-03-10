UrduPoint.com

Macron After Meeting With Sunak: We Must Help Ukraine Launch Counteroffensive

Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2023 | 09:46 PM

French President Emmanuel Macron announced after a meeting with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak the countries' intention to help Ukraine launch a counteroffensive in the near future

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) French President Emmanuel Macron announced after a meeting with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak the countries' intention to help Ukraine launch a counteroffensive in the near future.

Paris hosted the 36th France-UK summit on Friday, the previous such event was held in 2018.

Among the main topics of the summit were the situation in Ukraine, defense, economic cooperation and immigration.

"Our desire for the near term is to help Ukraine survive and launch the counteroffensive it wants to wage," Macron said at a joint press conference with Sunak following the Paris summit.

Sunak then said that the UK and France had agreed to train Ukrainian marines.

