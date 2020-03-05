Macron Agreed With Trump, Johnson to Cooperate in Countering Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron agreed with US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to cooperate in fighting against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"Excellent discussion with @realDonaldTrump. To better deal with Covid-19, we are ready to coordinate our scientific, health and economic response within the framework of the US G7 Presidency," Macron said on Twitter.

The Downing Street also said that Johnson and Macron had held talks focusing on the situation with COVID-19.

"They discussed the coronavirus epidemic and the Prime Minister updated the President on the UK's four strand approach to contain the virus, delay its spread, research its origins and cure and mitigate the impact should the virus become more widespread," Johnson's office said.

UK and French leaders agreed to work on an international approach to fight against the virus.

According to the latest data, the number of coronavirus cases in France is 257, four of those infected died. The US has seen 77 cases so far, with nine casualties. The UK has registered 85 cases of COVID-19.