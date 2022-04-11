Macron Ahead in First Round of French Presidential Election - Interior Ministry

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) France's Incumbent President Emmanuel Macron has taken the lead in the first round of the French presidential election after 82 percent of the ballots were processed, according to interim results published by the Interior Ministry.

Macron currently has 27.32 percent of the votes, while far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen is second with 25.67 percent.

The second round of the presidential election will be held in France on April 24.