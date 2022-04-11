Macron Ahead in First Round of Presidential Election With Over 27% - Interior Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) France's Incumbent President Emmanuel Macron maintains his lead in the first round of the presidential election after over 95 percent of the ballots were processed, according to interim results published by the Interior Ministry.

Macron currently has 27.41 percent of the votes, while far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen is second with 24.03 percent. Jean-Luc Melenchon is third with 21.57 percent, and Eric Zemmour is fourth with 6.97 percent.

The second round of the presidential election will be held in France on April 24.