Macron Ahead in Second Round of Presidential Election With Over 57% - Interior Ministry

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) France's Incumbent President Emmanuel Macron maintains his lead in the second round of the presidential election after more than 95 percent of the ballots were processed, according to voting results published by the Interior Ministry.

Macron currently has 57.

24 percent of the votes, while far-right presidential candidate, leader of the National Rally party Marine Le Pen has 42.76 percent, according to data released by the ministry after processing 96 percent of the votes.

After 90 percent of the ballots were processed, Macron had 56.54 percent, while Le Pen had 43.46 percent.

The French presidential election runoff was held on Sunday. During the first round, held on April 10, Macron won 27.84 percent, while Le Pen secured 23.15 percent of the votes.