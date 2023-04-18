Macron Aims to Approach China With Russia-Ukraine Negotiation Plan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) French President Emmanuel Macron wants to secure China's help and advance a plan that could lead to negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

Macron believes that this plan could bring Moscow and Kiev to a negotiating table this summer.

The French president has reportedly tasked his foreign policy adviser Emmanuel Bonne to cooperate with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to work towards creating a basis for future talks between Moscow and Kiev.

According to Bloomberg, Macron's plan will be based on long-term security guarantees for Kiev.