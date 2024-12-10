Macron Aims To Pick New French PM 'within 48 Hours'
Muhammad Irfan Published December 10, 2024 | 11:37 PM
French President Emmanuel Macron aims to name a new Prime Minister for France "within 48 hours", party chiefs who met him Tuesday told AFP after a bid to end political deadlock following the ouster of Michel Barnier
The president invited leaders from across the political spectrum, leaving out the far-right National Rally (RN) and hard-left France Unbowed (LFI) who hold the key to France's hung parliament.
Macron's initiative came as caretaker ministers scrambled to clarify France's 2025 finances, after the last administration fell over its cost-cutting budget.
Barnier had been supported by the conservative Republicans and Macron's centrist camp.
But the alliance was far short of a National Assembly majority and was brought down by the united left, including LFI, and Marine Le Pen's RN.
It was unclear how a broader base of support could be built for any new government.
Most leaders are unwilling to compromise on issues such as last year's widely-loathed pension reform, or to tarnish their electoral image by cooperating with the unpopular president.
"We would prefer the debate not continue under (Macron's) auspices for a simple reason, because he is not in a position today to be the referee," Socialist Party chief Olivier Faure had said as he arrived.
"Further discussions should instead take place at the National Assembly," Greens boss Marine Tondelier added.
Even some in Macron's camp were sceptical.
"He's got it wrong, it's not up to him to form a majority, it's up to his prime minister," one long-time Macron backer told AFP on condition of anonymity.
