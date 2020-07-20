UrduPoint.com
Macron And Merkel Express Hope For EU Recovery Deal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 06:00 PM

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday expressed hope for an agreement on a post-coronavirus recovery plan, on the fourth day of a marathon EU summit in Brussels.

Painful discussions resumed "with the possible hopes of a compromise. Nothing has been agreed yet, so I will remain extremely cautious", said Macron as he arrived to the talks.

Merkel said: "Last night... we put in place a framework for a possible agreement. This is a step forward and it gives hope that an agreement can be reached today, or at least that an agreement is possible."

