Macron And Modi Vow To 'act Jointly' After Subs Dispute

Tue 21st September 2021 | 09:49 PM

Macron and Modi vow to 'act jointly' after subs dispute

French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday vowed to "act jointly" in the Indo-Pacific region, as a row intensified with Australia and the US over a ditched submarine contract

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday vowed to "act jointly" in the Indo-Pacific region, as a row intensified with Australia and the US over a ditched submarine contract.

Macron's telephone talks with Modi were timed conspicuously as French anger over an Australian cancellation of a submarine contract in favour of US submarines as part of an alliance with Washington and the UK appeared undiminished.

US officials have said US President Joe Biden is seeking a phone call with Macron to ease tensions, while Macron has taken the unprecedented step of recalling France's ambassadors to Australia and the United States.

The French presidency said Macron and Modi agreed they would "act jointly in an open and inclusive Indo-Pacific area".

Macron assured Modi of France's continued "commitment to the strengthening of India's strategic autonomy, including its industry and technology base, as part of a close relationship based on trust and mutual respect".

The statement from Macron's office said their shared approach was aimed at promoting "regional stability and the rule of law, while ruling out any form of hegemony".

Calling Macron "my friend" in a tweet, Modi said India placed "great value on our strategic partnership with France".

Modi's office added in a statement that both countries had an "important role" for stability and security in the Indo-Pacific region.

AUKUS, the new three-way strategic alliance between Washington, Canberra and London is seen aimed at countering the power of China.

Paris has in the last years sought to tighten ties with India: In 2016 the two sides signed a multi-billion Dollar deal for 36 French Rafale fighter jets for New Delhi.

While the agreement is under investigation in France over kickback allegations, it is viewed as a commercial and diplomatic success for Paris.

Indian media have speculated that Australia's cancellation of the submarine deal could spark a French-Indian submarines agreement.

