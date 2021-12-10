UrduPoint.com

Macron and Scholz Discuss Situation in Ukraine, Belarus in First Meeting

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron said the situation in Ukraine was discussed at his meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday, stressing the importance of the two countries collaborating within the Normandy format.

The talks between Macron and Scholz were held in Paris as part of the first foreign trip of the new German chancellor.

"We held intense talks, certainly, on the situation in Ukraine, in Belarus. We reaffirmed the importance of the work of France and Germany within the Normandy format, as well as the role of the European Union in supporting our eastern partners," Macron said at a press conference with Scholz.

Scholz stated that Germany and France have a shared commitment to strengthen European "strategic sovereignty" and collaborate in addressing major challenges confronting the EU.

"We have to cooperate," Scholz said about migration and border security, according to France 24 broadcaster.

Later on Friday, Scholz will meet NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and European Council President Charles Michel in Brussels.

More Stories From World

