Macron and Starmer discuss Ukraine, Middle East at UK meeting

Chequers, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) French President Emmanuel Macron met with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday in Britain, where they discussed the conflicts in Ukraine and the middle East.

Starmer welcomed the French head of state to his Chequers country residence northwest of London, and the two leaders "underscored the need for unity in uncertain times", according to a readout from Downing Street.

On Ukraine, Macron and Starmer reaffirmed their commitment to work together to support the country for "as long as necessary", according to a statement from Macron's office.

They also stressed "the importance of continuing to supply the equipment needed to defend Ukrainian territory" and of guaranteeing financial support for Kyiv beyond 2025.

European powers are preparing for the return to office on January 20 of US President-elect Donald Trump, who has said he will end the Ukraine conflict.

Ukraine and its allies are concerned that a settlement could be imposed on terms favourable to Russia, which invaded Ukraine in 2022.

Macron had previously said the two sides had "a lot of convergence" on pressing issues including Ukraine and the Middle East.

On the Middle East, Macron and Starmer "agreed on the importance of stability and security in the region, as well as the need to avoid regional escalation", according to Downing Street.

The two leaders also discussed bilateral relations, including a UK-France bilateral summit slated for this year, which will aim to deepen cooperation on defence, energy, artificial intelligence and illegal migration.

Recent months have seen tens of thousands of migrants make the sometimes-deadly sea crossing from France to England.