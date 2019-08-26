Macron and Trump hail common ground at G7 summit

French President Emmanuel Macron and US leader Donald Trump on Monday hailed the common ground found by G7 leaders at their summit, which was dominated by the Iranian nuclear crisis, trade and fires in the Amazon

Biarritz, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron and US leader Donald Trump on Monday hailed the common ground found by G7 leaders at their summit, which was dominated by the Iranian nuclear crisis, trade and fires in the Amazon.

"We have managed to find real points of convergence, unprecedented, very positive, that will allow us to go forward in a very useful way," Macron said at a press conference alongside Trump in Biarritz, southwest France.

Trump said Macron had done an "fantastic job" at the G7.

"This was a very special, a very unified two and a half days and I want to thank you," Trump told his host.

Macron and Trump, who have at times had stormy relations over the last two years, ended the press conference with two bouts of handshaking and hugging.

Macron acknowledged there had been "nervousness" ahead of the summit amid tensions between the US and Europe on a host of issues.