UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron And Trump Hail Common Ground At G7 Summit

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 11:27 PM

Macron and Trump hail common ground at G7 summit

French President Emmanuel Macron and US leader Donald Trump on Monday hailed the common ground found by G7 leaders at their summit, which was dominated by the Iranian nuclear crisis, trade and fires in the Amazon

Biarritz, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron and US leader Donald Trump on Monday hailed the common ground found by G7 leaders at their summit, which was dominated by the Iranian nuclear crisis, trade and fires in the Amazon.

"We have managed to find real points of convergence, unprecedented, very positive, that will allow us to go forward in a very useful way," Macron said at a press conference alongside Trump in Biarritz, southwest France.

Trump said Macron had done an "fantastic job" at the G7.

"This was a very special, a very unified two and a half days and I want to thank you," Trump told his host.

Macron and Trump, who have at times had stormy relations over the last two years, ended the press conference with two bouts of handshaking and hugging.

Macron acknowledged there had been "nervousness" ahead of the summit amid tensions between the US and Europe on a host of issues.

Related Topics

Europe Nuclear France Trump Job Biarritz

Recent Stories

Bahauddin Zakariya University to plant 2,000 sapli ..

12 minutes ago

More fires flare up in Amazon as Brazil warplanes ..

51 seconds ago

Spain civil war bomb detonated near Barcelona beac ..

54 seconds ago

Macrons hails 'convergence' at G7 summit

56 seconds ago

Johnson 'marginally' more optimistic on Brexit dea ..

57 seconds ago

China has 'no choice' over US trade pressure: Trum ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.