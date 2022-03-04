Macron Announced Intention to Run for French Presidency

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron, in an open letter to the French, officially announced his intention to run in the presidential elections, which are scheduled for April.

"I ask for your confidence for a new mandate as President of the Republic.

I am a candidate to develop, together with you, a special French and European response in the face of the challenges of the century," Macron said in a letter to the French, which was published by a number of regional French publications.