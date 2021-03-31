Macron Announces Closure of Schools, Kindergartens Across France for 3 Weeks

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Wednesday the closure of schools and kindergartens across the country due to deteriorating situation with the coronavirus epidemic.

"We will close kindergartens and schools for three weeks," Macron said in a televised address to the nation.

At the same time, he stressed that it was necessary to preserve the learning.

"In this regard, the school timetable will be adapted so as not to leave our children alone. Specifically, this means that next week school classes will be held at home," the French leader said.

Over the next two weeks, that is, starting on April 12, spring school holidays will begin throughout France.

During the first lockdown, which was in effect in France from mid-March to May last year, schools were closed. During the second quarantine, from late October to mid-December, the country's authorities decided not to close schools. The French government has repeatedly stated that school closures would be the last resort.