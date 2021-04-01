UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron Announces Closure Of Schools, Kindergartens Across France For 3 Weeks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 12:00 AM

Macron Announces Closure of Schools, Kindergartens Across France for 3 Weeks

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Wednesday the closure of schools and kindergartens across the country due to deteriorating situation with the coronavirus epidemic.

"We will close kindergartens and schools for three weeks," Macron said in a televised address to the nation.

At the same time, he stressed that it was necessary to preserve the learning.

"In this regard, the school timetable will be adapted so as not to leave our children alone. Specifically, this means that next week school classes will be held at home," the French leader said.

Over the next two weeks, that is, starting on April 12, spring school holidays will begin throughout France.

During the first lockdown, which was in effect in France from mid-March to May last year, schools were closed. During the second quarantine, from late October to mid-December, the country's authorities decided not to close schools. The French government has repeatedly stated that school closures would be the last resort.

Related Topics

Holidays France Same April May October From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Football: World Cup 2022 European zone qualifying ..

4 minutes ago

Lahore Chamber releases proposals for budget 2021- ..

7 minutes ago

Russia's Bogdanov, Lebanese President's Adviser Di ..

7 minutes ago

Italian dogs sniff through Covid-19 bootcamp

7 minutes ago

ASP, two DSPs transferred

2 hours ago

FBR achieves net revenue of Rs.3394 billion in Jul ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.