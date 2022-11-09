PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday announced the end of the French-led counterterrorism mission Barkhane in Africa's Sahara-Sahel region.

"After consulting with our partners, I have decided to formalize today the end of the Barkhane anti-terrorist operation.

Our support to African countries will continue, but in accordance with new principles that we will define with them," Macron said, speaking at the naval base in the French city of Toulon.